Aytu BioScience (AYTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 9th. Analysts expect Aytu BioScience to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Aytu BioScience stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.29. Aytu BioScience has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu BioScience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.