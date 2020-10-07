B.Riley Securit Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

