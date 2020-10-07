B.Riley Securit Comments on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $991,167.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,938.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,379 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

