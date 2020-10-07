B.Riley Securit Comments on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year.

NG opened at C$14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.36. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 42,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$626,443.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,588,706.40. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.79, for a total transaction of C$1,319,475.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$125,567.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,818.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

