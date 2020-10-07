B.Riley Securit Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

