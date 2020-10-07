B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Digital Turbine Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Krowl now expects that the software maker will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $35.57 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $13,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

