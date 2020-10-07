Baader Bank Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €8.00 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €7.03 ($8.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

