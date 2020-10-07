Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,106,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after buying an additional 121,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

IDXX stock opened at $384.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

