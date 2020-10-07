Bangor Savings Bank Buys 278 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.