Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.05. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

