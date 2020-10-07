Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

PG opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

