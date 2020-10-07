Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in PPL by 27.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 13.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

