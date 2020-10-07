Bangor Savings Bank Has $447,000 Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

Shares of NTAP opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

