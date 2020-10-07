Bangor Savings Bank Has $528,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,123 shares of company stock worth $10,529,100 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

Shares of ILMN opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

