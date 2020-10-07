Bangor Savings Bank Has $718,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $172.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

