Bangor Savings Bank Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

