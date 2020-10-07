Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $252.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.56.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.