Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $310.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

