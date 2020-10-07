Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,412 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000.

VCIT opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

