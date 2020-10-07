Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 155,354 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.