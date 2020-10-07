Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $4,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

