Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a $28.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

