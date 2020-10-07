Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 443,398 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

