Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

