Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

BANR opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 6,013.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banner by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 151,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

