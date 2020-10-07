Barbara Weber Sells 7,196 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $260,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $69,520.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Barbara Weber sold 333 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $9,324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

