Barclays Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.36 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.