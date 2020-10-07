Barclays Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB opened at $29.59 on Monday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $568.78 million, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.