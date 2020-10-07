Barclays Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Equal Weight

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 919.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.