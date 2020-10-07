Barrington Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.55.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$539.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$505.64 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

