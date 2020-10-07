Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €61.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.44 ($78.17).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.85 ($76.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.