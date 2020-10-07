Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.44 ($78.17).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.85 ($76.29) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

