BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. Yum! Brands (NASDAQ:YUM) Head-To-Head Analysis

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 0 13 8 0 2.38

Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $100.61, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33% Yum! Brands 18.78% -12.42% 17.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.40 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 4.95 $1.29 billion $3.55 25.89

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats BBQ on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

