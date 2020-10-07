Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon Sells 4,600 Shares

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BZH stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $421.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,522,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 337,710 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 537,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,920,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 305,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.