Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.