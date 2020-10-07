BetterBetting Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $201,169.11 and $292.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

