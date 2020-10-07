Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 22,651 Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $203,859.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $23,785.02.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $139,801.92.

Shares of LOGC opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 393,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

