BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

