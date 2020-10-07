Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.