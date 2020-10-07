bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 450 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $23,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,013.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

