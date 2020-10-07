BMC Stock Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for BMC Stock in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMCH. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $43.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in BMC Stock by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.