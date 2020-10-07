BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BCPT opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.79 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

