Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

