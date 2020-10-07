Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.43.

NYSE GS opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

