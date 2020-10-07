Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $12,350,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $296.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.03 and its 200 day moving average is $254.69.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.