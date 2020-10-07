Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

