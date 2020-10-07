Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2,396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,571,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,798,000 after buying an additional 1,508,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.