Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 92.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 283,622 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,996,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.