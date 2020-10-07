Bogart Wealth LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 2,675.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

