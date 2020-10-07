Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 3,193 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

